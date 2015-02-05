Need a Software Engineer? Here's How Much You Can Expect to Pay. (Infographic)

February 5, 2015 2 min read

In the online-everything-all-the-time world we live in, if you are going to launch a business, chances are you are going to have to have a website and a mobile app, too.

If you aren’t an engineer yourself, that means hiring one. How much does that cost? It depends on a lot of factors, from technical skill to years of experience to size of firm to what country you live in. And, then, when will you need to give your software engineer a raise?

Startup organization Funders and Founders teamed up with the data collection and analysis firm Startup Compass to generate a salary guide, based on pay scales in 2014, and turned into a visual guidebook which we’ve embedded below. Have a look.

In general, staff engineers earn more than freelance engineers, taken as a whole, and hiring an engineer in another country is the most inexpensive option. For example, an engineer hired remotely from India can command about $22,000. That’s a tiny fraction of what it will cost you to have a full-time engineer on staff at your startup in the U.S., who will be paid more than six figures annually.

In addition to serving as a guide for tech-hungry entrepreneurs, this infographic can serve as a resource for software engineers who are looking to strategically up their skillset and make more money. Funders and Founders and Startup Compass used data from a survey of tech talent they conducted in October of 2014 in addition to data from employment companies including oDesk, Elance, Glassdoor, Angellist and Payscale.

Click to Enlarge