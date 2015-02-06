Here We Go Again: Comcast Changes Another Customer's Name to Something Super Offensive.

February 6, 2015 3 min read

First it was “Asshole Brown.” Now it’s “SuperBitch.”

It turns out that Comcast has a terrible, horrible, very bad, no good problem with name-calling. And it’s only getting #$%@! worse.

Take, for example, the case of Mary Bauer. Imagine the 63-year-old’s shock when she received a bill this week from the global media goliath addressed to “SuperBitch Bauer.” Yeah, it wasn’t good. As if it wasn’t punishment enough to have 39 Comcast technicians descend upon her Addison, Illinois, residence to fix spotty cable reception over and over during a six-month saga that dragged on from Nov. 2013 to April 2014.

After Bauer’s cable was finally up and running, Comcast quit sending her bills. Being the good customer that she apparently is, the Honest Abe grandmother called Comcast to see what was up. She sure found out last month when she opened the beyond offensively-addressed bill.

“This is a disgrace to me,” Bauer told Chicago TV station WGN. “Why are they doing this to me? I pay my bills. I do not deserve this.” No one does.

Last month, Spokane, Wash., resident Ricardo Brown opened an equally special bill from Comcast. It was addressed to -- we kid you not -- “Asshole Brown.” Brown’s wife Lisa took her husband’s horror story to consumer advocate Chris Elliot, who swiftly made the issue public.

Ever so sorry, Comcast promptly fired the culprit behind “Asshole Brown,” saying that it has “zero tolerance for this type of disrespectful behavior.” Miraculously avoiding a lawsuit, the company fully refunded Brown’s last two years of service and even threw in two more years of service on the house.

As for Bauer, she’s simply hoping not to be called “SuperBitch” on her next Comcast bill. She also wants a credit for months of shoddy service.

In 2005, Comcast canned two customer service bullies for switching a customer’s name to “Bitch Dog.” Comcast responded by pledging that it was “putting things in place so that it will never happen again.”

That plan hasn’t worked out so well, it seems.

