How Carmelo Anthony Is Becoming a Tech Player

A: Your personal image and brand follows you everywhere. Build it deliberately and carefully. You may make many professional moves over the course of your career, but your reputation is going to be with you forever. Q: What motivated you to start Melo7 Tech Partners? A: I've been interested in technology for years, but I've been a consumer up to this point. This venture allows me to become much more than that. Now, I have a front row seat to witness the future. Q: Are you getting involved with the companies you are investing in or is it simply just an investment? A: My partner, Stuart Goldfarb, and I are investors in companies and not managers. But we certainly do our best to help the companies we invest in. We do this by making sure they get publicity, advising them on issues we have expertise in or by using our network of resources to benefit the company. We work really hard to make sure the companies we invest in get a benefit from us. Q: What types of companies are you focusing on with Melo7 Tech Partners? A: At Melo7, we look for up-and-coming companies that we can help take to the next level - companies that are using technology to change our world. Q: How do you vet the companies you are investing in? A: We read piles of business plans and network constantly looking for attractive investments. When we find a company that looks interesting, we analyze the market and, most importantly, get to know the team. A great investment is a result of having a great team. Q: What is the purpose of the event you are putting together? A: The worlds of sports and fashion have been close for some time. Athleticwear influences streetwear which influences high fashion. And now technology is part of all of it. We are going to hold this event annually to showcase innovation in fashion and sports technology. Q: Who else is attending the event? A: Technology thought leaders, CEOs, fashion designers, athletes, musicians, entrepreneurs and creative leaders. Q: When is the event, and how does someone score tickets? A: The event is Saturday, February 14. It is invite only but if you think you have to be there, you can request an invite at FASTAW15.com.