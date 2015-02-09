My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Smart Devices

Watch What You Say Around Your TV, Samsung Warns

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Lest you think Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Stephen Hawking and others who worry that artificial intelligence could become, well, too intelligent are crazy and paranoid, allow us to offer Exhibit A in their defense.

Deep within the privacy policy for Samsung’s SmartTV -- an Internet-connected device that users can control with voice commands -- is the following sentence: “Please be aware that if your spoken words include personal or other sensitive information, that information will be among the data captured and transmitted to a third party.”

As the Daily Beast first reported, “it seems Samsung is collecting voice commands mostly to improve the TV’s performance.”  Even with innocuous intentions, it seems disturbing -- and very 1984 --  that your television can listen to you when you’re not directly talking to it. It listens if you’re in the room when on the phone with your bank straightening out a bill, for example. And not only does it listen, but it reports what it hears to “a third party.”  As Corynne McSherry, the intellectual property director at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told the Daily Beast, “If I were the customer, I might like to know who that third party was, and I’d definitely like to know whether my words were being transmitted in a secure form.”

Related: Smart Devices Are the Cause of Distracted Driving -- But They're Also the Solution

Samsung released a statement following the article that said, in part, “Samsung takes consumer privacy very seriously. In all of our Smart TVs we employ industry-standard security safeguards and practices, including data encryption, to secure consumers’ personal information and prevent unauthorized collection or use.”

If the Ministry of Truth says so, it must be true. Just remember, “WAR IS PEACE. FREEDOM IS SLAVERY. IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH.”

Related: Next Plan for Google Glass? Start Over.

 
 

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Smart Devices

How Entrepreneurs Can Adapt Today's 'Smart Assistants' to Build Tomorrow's Office

Smart Devices

Billions of Smartphone Users and I Wasn't One of Them

Smart Devices

Here's How Industries Are Marrying All of Us to Technology