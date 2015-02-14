My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

You Don't Have to Be a CEO to Develop Leadership Qualities

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
You Don't Have to Be a CEO to Develop Leadership Qualities
Image credit: shutterstock
Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of 15Five
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Whether you are the CEO of a large and prosperous company or an employee whom others depend on, the qualities of true leadership are identical.

Leadership is often confused with authority, but a leader can be anyone at the company -- even an entry-level employee. You can see the impact these key employees have on the productivity, effectiveness and morale of their colleagues and sometimes even their managers.

Cultivate these 10 leadership qualities in yourself and look for them in others. Not only will they help determine the overall success of your business. They can also allow you discover those with the potential to eventually ascend to more influential positions within your organization:

Related: 7 Characteristics of Exceptional Business Professionals

1. Transparency.

When issues remain unknown, they can fester into serious problems. Sharing openly increases trust and invites others to follow your example.

Sharing something you did that didn’t produce the desired results encourages employees to be transparent with their own missed opportunities and mistakes. Then others can step in with the necessary assistance, support and resources.

2. Willingness to learn.

Front-line employees are one of the greatest sources of information at a manager’s disposal. They have firsthand knowledge of the impact that high-level decisions have on customers and other front-line employees.

Asking questions on a regular basis allows for uncovering great employee ideas and insights that might otherwise go unnoticed. 

3. Sense of humor.

First, I'll share this anecdote that I adapted from something I read:

         Boss:          “Knock, knock.”

         Employee: “Who’s there?”

         Boss:          “Micromanager.”

         Employee:  "Micro-”

         Boss:          “OK, now you say ‘micromanager who?’ ”

You don't have to be everyone's best friend but you also don't have to make the workplace drab and boring. Having a sense of humor will make you more approachable and it can help guide others through difficult or disappointing situations.

4. Creativity.

Problem solving is one of the highest forms of creativity for everyone at a company. So don’t just think outside the box, design a better one.When managers create a space where employees feel heard and appreciated, the great ideas can flow beautifully from concept to execution.

5. Intuition.

The logical mind is an amazing tool but it isn’t the only one. In today’s data-driven world, take a step back to contextualize the numbers. Employees and managers all need to weigh evidence before making a decision and then trust their intuitions. Once a decision is made, stand by it so that others will feel confident about your leadership.

Related: 5 Secrets Every Good Boss in the Modern Workplace Knows

6. Ability to let go.

Few things are more frustrating to employees than working for someone who is constantly micromanaging them. And managers who are too afraid to delegate never really get anything done. 

Letting go can free up time to complete more high-leverage tasks and allow people to grow into their roles. It sends the message that you trust others to perform in their own zones of genius.

7. Adaptability.

Perhaps you think you have created the perfect plan and outline for your next project. Inevitably, something will come along and force you to change your course of action. You need to fearlessly adapt to change and encourage others to be nimble enough to roll with the punches.

8. Humility.

 Admit your mistakes when you make them and try to be understanding of others in a difficult position. When you are a humble leader, employees will feel like they can go to you with their issues and challenges. This also gives you the opportunity to guide them to eventually work more autonomously.

9. Encouraging.

As a leader, it is far better to inspire people to push against their own boundaries than to have them shut down under demands and threats.

Provide guidance without being arrogant and aggressive. Leaders don’t just tell people what to do. They enroll others in the mission and work together to create well-defined objectives that are aligned with the greater company goals.

10. Effective communication.

Communication is the single most important leadership quality and everything mentioned above depends on it.

Everyone at the company must feel safe to share triumphs, ideas and challenges, in person or via digital means. And managers must clearly articulate goals and expectations and check in regularly to keep employees from falling off the track.

Perhaps you have several of these qualities but feel like you struggle with others. Take some time to focus on who you are as a leader (even if you're not technically in charge ) and you may see that others at your company are gaining insight from your example.

Related: How to Communicate With Your First Employee

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Small Business Heroes

WNBA Legend Sue Bird Is Addicted to the Process of Winning

Small Business Heroes

I Spent Two Days with Decorated War Veterans. Here's What I Learned About Leadership.

Small Business Heroes

4 Must-Have Leadership Qualities