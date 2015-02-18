My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

To Build Trust as a Leader, Inspire With Words Backed by Action

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Author, Speaker, Coach
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In Braveheart, Mel Gibson’s character (William Wallace) cries “Alba gu bràth" as he and his men forge boldly into battle. The Gaelic phrase, which means roughly "Scotland forever,” gave the troops something to rally around and inspired them to remember why they were fighting. Such a rallying cry is useful in the battle of day-to-day business as well because it brings commitment, emotion and grit to the team’s goals.

But there’s one big, fat catch. Imagine the troops geared up for battle, ready to bare their bums and risk their lives, but William Wallace at home sipping a pint. Not only would the movie never have been made, but the people never would’ve followed. Leaders must be involved for initiatives to gain traction. They must believe what they’re teaching and eat their own dog food. (I’ll explain.)

Related: 5 Keys to Inspiring Leadership, No Matter Your Style

Think about the areas in your life that generate the most passion and commitment from you. For me, it’s the belief that I create my own success. I believe it so wholeheartedly that I never accept an excuse or victim mindset from myself, my kids or my employees. This belief is tied to my own experiences, and I have personal stories to support it. I can’t expect my team to buy in to this concept if I don’t believe it for myself.

A strong belief brings emotion with it. Emotion is necessary to create buy-in. Think about it: Your favorite movies are the ones that make you cry, or laugh, or want to throw your popcorn at the screen. Emotion makes us care. When we care, we can ask our team to care without compromising our integrity. This positions the team to reach the company’s goals.

Related: 4 Fundamentals to Inspire Leadership Within Your Company

Let’s face it: We all get tired sometimes and can lose sight of our goals or lose faith in even our strongest beliefs. This is equally true in the office. A strong company needs grit to hang on to the beliefs when they need them most.

By walking the walk, you will inspire your team at the beginning of the journey and will also spur them to action when the momentum slows. This is where you have to eat your own dog food. This saying is accredited to Microsoft, who originally used it to refer to software companies using their own development tools. Over three decades later, this vivid image describes any area where you must practice what you preach. If you truly believe in your product, you will use it in your own life and business.

So rally your troops. Remind them why they work the long hours or pursue a client or try new strategies yet again. Your rallying cry will bring commitment, emotion and grit, but only if you lead out front by your actions, not only by your words. Believe your own message. Enjoy your own dog food.

Related: Leadership Lessons From Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

This CEO Breaks Down Why Working for Yourself Is Just as Great as You'd Hope

Leadership

11 Bad Personality Traits Costing You Business

Leadership

This Leader Says That 4 Words Changed His Life