Marie Forleo on How to Build a Business and Life You Love
Some of us feel like we were just made to do something MORE with our lives.
Some of us know what that something is. But some don’t.
It took me a while (a few years actually) to figure out what my mission is in life.
And it took today’s guest on The School of Greatness, Marie Forleo, a few years as well.
But what is undeniable, as you will see when you listen to this episode, is that if you are focused, passionate, and determined, you CAN do that something more.
No obstacle is too big and no problem is unsolvable.
I have been looking forward to interviewing my good friend Marie on the podcast for a long time. But she doesn’t grant a lot of interviews.
She is an incredibly focused and successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, thought leader and coach.
When we sat down in New York City last month to discuss her journey and her current business, B School, I wanted to ask her about the process of following her own passion to her incredible success today.
You will not be disappointed with the answers.
Marie Forleo shares her best nuggets of wisdom about business, relationships, finding your passion, and how to find joy along the way in this powerful Episode 139.
In This Episode, You Will Learn:
- Why she felt like a loser in her early twenties (even though she was driven, smart, and making money)
- Why you can’t think your way into your passion
- How instant gratification sets us up to be unhappy: you are always looking ahead to something in the future that will make you happy (but when you achieve it you aren’t satisfied)
- Her philosophy of making “is-ness” your business – living in the present and loving it but also being excited about where you are going
- That it took her about 7 years (from when she started) until she was full-time into her current business
- How opportunities came to her because she engages in whatever she’s doing ex. she was a hip hop instructor at a gym then became a Nike Elite trainer
- Why gratitude is such a transformational daily practice for everyone (especially when you’re feeling down)
- Why she ALWAYS makes her to-do list for the next day each night
- How she finds coaches – seek out an expert in whatever challenge or opportunity is right in front of you
- That just because a relationship ends, it doesn’t mean it was a failure
- How finding clarity about what your successful business looks like is key
- If you are struggling with comparing yourself to a peer in business, stop following them on social media
- Plus much more…