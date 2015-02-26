Marie Forleo on How to Build a Business and Life You Love

February 26, 2015 3 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



Some of us feel like we were just made to do something MORE with our lives.

Some of us know what that something is. But some don’t.

It took me a while (a few years actually) to figure out what my mission is in life.

And it took today’s guest on The School of Greatness, Marie Forleo, a few years as well.

But what is undeniable, as you will see when you listen to this episode, is that if you are focused, passionate, and determined, you CAN do that something more.

No obstacle is too big and no problem is unsolvable.

I have been looking forward to interviewing my good friend Marie on the podcast for a long time. But she doesn’t grant a lot of interviews.

She is an incredibly focused and successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, thought leader and coach.

When we sat down in New York City last month to discuss her journey and her current business, B School, I wanted to ask her about the process of following her own passion to her incredible success today.

You will not be disappointed with the answers.

Marie Forleo shares her best nuggets of wisdom about business, relationships, finding your passion, and how to find joy along the way in this powerful Episode 139.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Learn: