F. Scott Fitzgerald once said, "An exclamation point is like laughing at your own joke."

You don't want to be the person laughing at his own joke.

That's why you should print out this infographic from Hubspot and keep it close to your computer. It's a handy little flowchart that will help you decide whether a sentence truly needs an exclamation point. (Hint: Most sentences don't.)

