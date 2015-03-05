My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Team Management

How to Build an All-Star Team Through Trust

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Build an All-Star Team Through Trust
Image credit: Bob Donnan | USA TODAY Sports
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

I get a lot of questions about how to build the right team to support you in your mission.

If you’ve been working solo to create your dream, you know it’s exhausting and overwhelming.

Everyone reaches a breaking point.

I did.

And that’s when I started to build out the team I have now.

I hosted most of my team this week in LA for a staff meeting and as a result of the awesome time we had together, I thought I’d share how I formed the team on this episode of The School of Greatness.

It has definitely been a process, but a few key lessons have come up as I’ve sought out, trained, and let my team take on my business this last year.

I share my thoughts in this episode, but mostly it can be summed up this way: You can teach skills, but you can’t teach hustle and attitude.

If you’re lucky enough to find and train the right people, the sky’s the limit.

Here’s to great teams and what they can accomplish in Episode 141.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

4 Things to Look for in Hiring Your Team:

  1. Attitude
  2. Hustle
  3. Integrity
  4. Talent

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Team Management

Smart Tips for Working With Your Virtual Teams

Team Management

How to Build an All-Star Team Through Trust

Team Management

Entrepreneurs, Have No Fear of Trusting Your Employees