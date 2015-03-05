How to Build an All-Star Team Through Trust

March 5, 2015 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



I get a lot of questions about how to build the right team to support you in your mission.

If you’ve been working solo to create your dream, you know it’s exhausting and overwhelming.

Everyone reaches a breaking point.

I did.

And that’s when I started to build out the team I have now.

I hosted most of my team this week in LA for a staff meeting and as a result of the awesome time we had together, I thought I’d share how I formed the team on this episode of The School of Greatness.

It has definitely been a process, but a few key lessons have come up as I’ve sought out, trained, and let my team take on my business this last year.

I share my thoughts in this episode, but mostly it can be summed up this way: You can teach skills, but you can’t teach hustle and attitude.

If you’re lucky enough to find and train the right people, the sky’s the limit.

Here’s to great teams and what they can accomplish in Episode 141.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

4 Things to Look for in Hiring Your Team: