Tinder

Here's the Major Obstacle Tinder Still Faces

Here's the Major Obstacle Tinder Still Faces
Image credit: Tinder | Enhanced by Entrepreneur
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Bad news for all you left-swiping investors out there: Morgan Stanley analysts aren’t so hot on Tinder’s ability to make money by charging users for a premium version of its wildly popular dating app.

“We see Tinder monetization underwhelming investors, and not ramping fast enough to offset the core dating deterioration,” reads an analyst note about Tinder parent company IAC. Why the negativity? While the Morgan Stanley team acknowledged Tinder’s massive user growth, it also noted that lots of Tinder’s users are young—and young people, the report argues, won’t pay to date.

The analysts also believe that another IAC dating service, Match.com, will also suffer, seeing growth slow between 3% to 8%.

The Morgan Stanley report could throw some cold water on Tinder’s fire after Barclays analysts said the app could be worth as much as $1 billion by the end of 2015 thanks to surging user growth.

