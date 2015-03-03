My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

Pump Up Your Team by Encouraging Employees to Visualize Their Success

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Career and Workplace Expert; Founder and President, Come Recommended
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Hard work and passion fuels the workplace. However, without a vision for success, it can be difficult to produce concrete results.

Visualizing success is an effective way to create accountability in the workplace. Employees who imagine themselves being in control of the results they accomplish will be more successful at work.

Here are some techniques to help employees visualize success:

1. Use imagery to visualize individual success.  

Imagery is a powerful way to visual one’s success. In fact, many successful athletes have used imagery to motivate themselves before competitions.

A January 2014 study of 16 male sprinters published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research discovered when the athletes used imagery to visualize their success, they reduced their sprint times.

Employees can apply the same technique in the workplace. When visualizing success, have employees focus on the process of reaching success and what the final result feels like. For example, tell an employee to imagine receiving recognition from their boss in front of their co-workers after completing a big project.

Related: The Extraordinary Power of Visualizing Success

2. Get employees excited.

Another common technique for visualizing success is through arousal. This simply means getting excited about the task at hand and using that excitement as motivation. The aforementioned study used arousal to get athletes excited to race, which helped them visualize success.

Encourage employees to find excitement and purpose in their work. For example, host a brief meeting each morning to get employees “pumped up” about projects and offer team members high fives. This positive energy can help employees get excited about their goals.

3. Create a visual corporate mission statements.

While corporate mission statements can offer a foundation for the workplace, employees need to visualize the goals they need to accomplish.

A December 2014 study of 151 hospitals and 62 groups of full-time employees published in the Academy of Management Journal found imagery in corporate mission statements can help employees “see” the values of the company.

When creating a visual corporate mission statement, use descriptive words and imagery. For example, let’s say an organization wants to create satisfied customers. Write a mission statement that tells employees they work for a company that “cares about its smiling and happy customers.”

Related: Your Mission Statement May Be Utterly Useless or a Gold Mine

4. Create vision boards.

Encourage employees to create a vision board for their workspace. Whether it’s a bulletin board in their cubicle or a wall in the office, have employees create a vision board representing their dreams and goals for the organization.

Have employees include photos that represent their ideas of success and things that inspire them. They can also include empowering words and quotes. This vision board will serve as a daily reminder of what employees hope to accomplish each day.

Related: How to See (Clearly) What You Want to Accomplish

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

Finding Your Ideal Job Candidates in Minutes

Ready For Anything

How to Solve the Good Person, Wrong Seat Problem

Ready For Anything

Why Your Employees Don't Have to Be Happy to Succeed