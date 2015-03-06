My Queue

Do You Need an App for That? Take This Quiz to Find Out.

Do You Need an App for That? Take This Quiz to Find Out.
Image credit: Maliha Mannan | StockSnap.io
Guest Writer
CEO and Co-Founder of Yapp
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With 80 percent of the US population owning a smartphone, I suspect you have thought about whether you need your own mobile application for your business and beyond. Yet, less than one third of businesses have a mobile application and 90 percent of websites are not mobile optimized

The average cost to develop a mobile app ranges from $38,000 per platform on the low end, to $270,000 on the high end and can easily climb to $500,000 or higher. The actual cost can vary widely and depends on a lot of factors from which operating system you need to be on, the functionality you need, and the design elements.  And, it’s not just building an application – which on average takes more than seven months – but you need to maintain it to make sure it works as the operating systems evolve.

So, how do you decide whether the investment is worth it?  I often get asked this question.  So at Yapp, we developed this quiz to help you decide whether you really need a custom app for that, or whether a self-service platform or mobile website will do. Take the Quiz Now.

 

 

Related: 3 Strategies for Winning In the Hyper-Competitive Market for Apps

