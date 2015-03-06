Do You Need an App for That? Take This Quiz to Find Out.

March 6, 2015 2 min read

With 80 percent of the US population owning a smartphone, I suspect you have thought about whether you need your own mobile application for your business and beyond. Yet, less than one third of businesses have a mobile application and 90 percent of websites are not mobile optimized.

The average cost to develop a mobile app ranges from $38,000 per platform on the low end, to $270,000 on the high end and can easily climb to $500,000 or higher. The actual cost can vary widely and depends on a lot of factors from which operating system you need to be on, the functionality you need, and the design elements. And, it’s not just building an application – which on average takes more than seven months – but you need to maintain it to make sure it works as the operating systems evolve.

So, how do you decide whether the investment is worth it? I often get asked this question. So at Yapp, we developed this quiz to help you decide whether you really need a custom app for that, or whether a self-service platform or mobile website will do. Take the Quiz Now.

