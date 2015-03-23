My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Public Relations

How Targeted Press Efforts Raise Your Bottom Line

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Targeted Press Efforts Raise Your Bottom Line
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Entrepreneur Consultant, Owner and CEO of PilmerPR
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Earned media coverage -- a mention in a hard news story or editorial -- is the golden goose of marketing for business owners. According to data from BusinessWire, consumers still trust news coverage more than advertising. In general, people are more likely to zero in on products and services making a difference in the world and showing up in their feeds.

Related: 7 Ways to Get the Press Coverage You Want

News coverage, however, has changed drastically over the last few decades, keeping up with the general migration of information to the Internet. Entrepreneurs who aren't aware of modern shifts in media coverage will find themselves left out of one of the most important tools in their marketing box: publicity.

News still matters. After a sharp decline over the past 10 years, broadcast and print media have slightly rebounded. True, cable networks are more fragmented than ever, but local news stations are gaining viewers. Small business owners with a product or service that matters to their community should target the fact that local news has the highest trust index, is directly targeted at their audience and is more accessible to small companies than the major news outlets.

While a slot on ABC News or The New York Times is obviously desirable, a mention on your local news station can be just as valuable to a small business in their local community.

The relevance of local media for a small business cannot be overstated. Brick-and-mortar stores rely heavily on word of mouth, online recommendations and foot traffic. Internet retailers are even more dependent on reviews. While links and web search results are important, a shout-out from the local morning show can accomplish in 30 seconds what it takes a paid online banner ad 10 months to do.

In much the same way, local and industry-specific print publications can have a stronger impact on your business than paid newspaper advertisements. In fact, these “vertical” publications are the bread and butter of some very successful companies. Tech companies like SpotterRF and bioscience giant Fluoresentric are good examples of businesses targeting peers and investors, and winning in a big way.

Meanwhile, the lines between TV and Internet delivery are blurring. The proliferation of smartphones, news apps and first-news alerts online means that most of us first see headlines digitally, then get the details from local or national news outlets. Networks have begun to embrace this and to promote an aggressive social media strategy that casts a wider net and reaches new and younger audiences. This means that targeting news outlets gives you more than just television exposure. A print review or interview helps you reach a wider online audience than social outreach on its own will do.

Related: 7 Ways to Leverage an App's Press Coverage with Investors

Earned media isn’t necessarily limited to traditional news outlets. Bloggers have proven over the last 10 years that they are here to stay. Almost half of Americans have read a news story on a blog in the past year, and around 20 percent say they obtain their news only from online sources. Bloggers who write about topics relevant to your business may be interested in talking about your company, or quoting experts on your staff. These kinds of mentions, while not directly related to your products or marketing, can have a huge impact on your business-name recognition.

A recent change to the way Facebook treats corporate accounts further accents the need for businesses to remember traditional media. Facebook is limiting what content will reach your target audience. Some researchers have estimated that with the new rules, your social posts may reach only 2 percent of your fans. But this doesn’t mean that online outreach is dead, far from it. Still, it would seem that the days of unlimited free publicity on social networks are coming to an end.

Businesses cannot live by social media alone. While online marketing efforts are necessary and even expected, business owners who ignore traditional news sources and the PR tactics that help them appear there will be left out in the cold. So beef up your online pressroom and engage in social platforms but don’t forget to reach out to the little guys. Your local new station may be what saves your business. 

Related: 7 Ways to Stop Wasting Everyone's Time and Get the Press Coverage You Want

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Public Relations

16 Tips to Succeed With Organic PR Outreach

Public Relations

4 Tips to Launch Your First Effective PR Campaign

Public Relations

To Earn Customer Trust on Data Privacy, You Need to Change the Narrative