Samsung Just Won the Internet With This Heartwarming Ad for the Hearing-Impaired (VIDEO)

March 12, 2015 2 min read

To promote a new service for hearing-impaired customers in Turkey, Samsung has knocked it out of the park with an agonizingly beautiful viral video that has now been viewed over 9 million times across YouTube and on the advertising website Digital Synopsis.

The theme of the ad is “a world without barriers” -- which is precisely what the tech giant is aiming for with its new video call center in Turkey called Duyan Eller (or ‘Hearing Hands.’) Staffed with representatives who know sign language, the call center allows hearing-impaired customers to ask questions about Samsung's products and services, according to The Huffington Post.

Samsung’s spot focuses on a young Turkish man with a hearing impairment named Muharrem. As he goes about his day, strangers suddenly begin to approach him using sign language -- including passersby on the street, a cashier at a local bakery and even the taxi driver who chauffeurs him into town, where friends and family have gathered for the big reveal.

The Samsung team, in collaboration with ad agency Leo Burnett, prepped for a month in order to carry out the heartrending ruse. Cameras were hidden in grapefruits and backpacks, participants were schooled in sign language and Murrahem’s sister served as point person on the scene.

See for yourself what “one day with no barriers” looks like in the masterful ad below:

