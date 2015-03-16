Celebrate 'Free Cone Day' Today at Dairy Queen

March 16, 2015 2 min read

As the first signs of spring emerge, ice cream season has just begun.

On Monday, Dairy Queen is celebrating its 75th anniversary by giving out free vanilla cones at participating locations.

“This is all about connecting with our fans and not just about telling them, but showing them how much we appreciate their loyalty," Barry Westrum, executive vice president of marketing for American Dairy Queen Corporation, said in a statement. "After all, our fans have been supporting us for 75 years, so we thought it would be fun to bring the celebration to them.”

Related: Why the International Franchise Association Is Suing Seattle

The chain is additionally requesting donations for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Dairy Queen reports it has raised more than $100 million for the charity over the last 30 years.

If one free cone isn't enough to satisfy your sweet tooth, look out for free Italian ices from Rita's on Friday to celebrate the first day of spring. Next month, Ben and Jerry's will get in on the action with another free cone day on April 14.

Related: Chick-fil-A Is Finally Coming to New York City This Summer