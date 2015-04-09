7 Qualities Successful Entrepreneurs Have in Common

April 9, 2015 4 min read

Each entrepreneurial journey is as unique as a set of fingerprints. However, there is a set of common denominators that tie the most successful entrepreneurs together.

Here are seven common shared qualities that set extraordinary entrepreneurs apart.

1. They are always hustling.

“What you lack in talent can be made up with desire, hustle and giving 110 percent all the time.” -- Don Zimmer

You aren’t going to see successful entrepreneurs hanging on the couch or sleeping in. There’s a strange disconnect between people who fantasize about entrepreneurship and those who actually do it. Entrepreneurship certainly does mean total freedom, but if you really want to do nothing with that freedom, you’re not going to survive, much less be successful.

2. They are positive.

“I am thankful for all of those who said no to me. It’s because of them I’m doing it myself.” -- Albert Einstein

A positive, optimistic outlook will take you a long way. Successful entrepreneurs use positivity to drive them forward and to believe when there’s no clear path. When you’re positive, you have a clear, calm mind that is open to possibilities and see opportunities where others see nothing.

3. They are inquisitive.

“Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at 20 or 80. Anyone who keeps learning is young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” -- Henry Ford

This isn’t about book smarts, but rather the constant thirst for more knowledge, formal education or not. All great entrepreneurs have a natural inquisitiveness and curiosity that drives them to look at problems differently to create unimagined solution.

4. They are relentless.

“Never give up on a dream just because of the amount of time it will take to achieve it. The time will pass anyway.” -- Earl Nightingale

The most successful entrepreneurs on the planet are the ones who simply won’t give up. They have all undoubtedly failed at one time or another, with one project or business or multiple ones, but they kept going. The game only stops when you do. Remember, stay persistent, determined and relentless of the life and vision you desire.

5. They are healthy.

“It is health that is real wealth, and not pieces of silver or gold.” -- Mahatma Gandhi

The best entrepreneurs of every age know that health is the pillar and foundation of a quality life. You have to take care of your body if you want to be successful.

6. They are authentic.

“Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.” -- Oscar Wilde

From Richard Branson, Oprah, Mark Cuban and beyond, the most successful entrepreneurs are uniquely, unapologetically themselves. It can take a tremendous amount of confidence, vulnerability and courage to remain vigilantly authentic, but it’s one of the most important qualities of a successful person. Be yourself, in all your weird and wonderful uniqueness.

7. They are grateful.

“The secret of happiness is to count your blessings while others are adding up their troubles.” -- William Penn

Successful entrepreneurs know that gratitude is the cornerstone of true wealth. Feel and express true thanks for the ways in which you’re already making great progress toward your vision, and continue to remember all the gifts you have instead of counting your troubles. It will take you far in life and entrepreneurship.

