My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business Travel

This App Wants to Be Your One-Stop Shop for Hotel Services

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This App Wants to Be Your One-Stop Shop for Hotel Services
Image credit: Reuters | Maxim Shemetov
Magazine Contributor
Writer
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2015 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

For frequent travelers, a phone packed with icons for every major hotel chain and boutique property can lead to app fatigue. MobileSuites, which allows users to book services at some 1,800 hotels, including Starwood, Hyatt, Hilton and Marriott, hopes to ease that pain.

“The entire vision is to simplify the travel experience today,” says Dennis Meng, MobileSuites’ co-founder and CEO. “A lot of apps have focused on the booking experience, which everyone appreciates is pretty fantastic, but the focus on what happens after the hotel is booked and bringing that into the 21st century is a gap and a big opportunity.”

With the app, users can order room service, interact with the front desk, book transportation, offer feedback and check out. Modeled on the food-delivery service GrubHub, the startup is in negotiation with more hospitality brands—it already has agreements with a few boutique properties like The Boxer in Boston—and largely relies on in-house technology to relay guest requests to the hotel. 

So far, so good, say early users. “The interface was easy,” says New York-based IT consultant Mike Chuang, who tried the app at hotels in Washington, D.C., and Connecticut. He used it for ordering room service, even specifying the temperature of his burger and time of delivery, as well as unexpected requests such as extra towels and pillows. 

“A lot of people don’t know you can get those amenities. They’re free, but you don’t want to call down,” he explains. “With an app, the barrier to doing that is lower. They’re small things that add up.” 

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business Travel

4 Ways to Optimize Your Company's Business Travel for Efficiency and Cost Savings

Female Road Warriors: How to Protect Yourself When Traveling for Work

Business Travel

How This Former Military Man Keeps Fit While on the Road