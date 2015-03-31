McDonald's Is Trying Out All-Day Breakfast

March 31, 2015 2 min read

McDonald's is finally testing customers' demand to serve breakfast after 10:30 a.m.

The fast food chain will serve a partial breakfast menu all day at some locations in the San Diego area, starting next month, reports the Associated Press. The menu will reportedly include a selection of breakfast sandwiches and hash browns.

In the past, McDonald's has said that breakfast all day – or even after 10:30 a.m. – is unfeasible, despite the apparent demand.

"Here’s the thing: it comes down to the sheer size of kitchen grills," the company wrote as a part of the 'Our Food. Your Questions.' campaign, launched last October. "They simply don’t have the room for all of our menu options at one time — especially considering we use our grill to prepare many items on our breakfast menu."

It's unclear how test locations will battle the grill problem. Perhaps McDonald's willing to sacrifice convenience for good press and happy customers. That would go hand in hand with other, more time-consuming fast-casual tactics such as the "Create Your Taste" customizable burger platform.

There have been signs in previous months that McDonald's was contemplating extending breakfast. Rumors began as early as last February that the chain was considering serving up breakfast later than 10:30 a.m. Last July, the chain filed for a federal trademark registration for the term "McBrunch."

McDonald's isn't the first chain to try and reinvigorate breakfast not by changing menu offerings, but instead by focusing on timing. Last year, Burger King rolled out "Burgers for Breakfast" to the majority of its U.S. locations, allowing customers to buy lunch and dinner items such as Whoppers, french-fries and apple pies during breakfast hours. Additionally, when Taco Bell rolled out a breakfast menu, the chain was careful to note that breakfast was served until 11 a.m. – a full half hour longer than most McDonald's locations.

