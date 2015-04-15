Pizza

Papa John's Launches Venmo-Powered Digital Platform to Split Bills

Papa John's Launches Venmo-Powered Digital Platform to Split Bills
Image credit: Papa John's Pizza | Facebook
Papa John's Payshare
Papa John's is taking another step in the digital direction.

The pizza chain recently introduced PayShare, a digital platform powered by Venmo that allows customers to immediately split their pizza bill. The digital offering will be available with all online and mobile app orders.

"PayShare will change the mindset of our customers as they begin to think less of a $20 order and see it more as a $5 meal," Papa John's CMO Bob Kraut said in a statement. "The offering is a simple, digital solution that allows our customers to focus on enjoying their favorite pizza with their friends and family, not on how they’re going to get paid back."

Screenshot of Payshare
Image credit: Venmo

According to Venmo, customers were already using the app to split pizza costs, making the pairing a natural one. In fact, the payment app says the pizza slice is the most often used emoji on Venmo. 

The introduction of 'PayShare' is just the most recent development in the pizza industry's battle for the digital market. Domino's customers can order via smartwatch and the company now calls itself an "e-commerce company that sells pizza." Meanwhile, Pizza Hut is developing a connected car that allows drivers to purchase pizzas on the road. Digital and mobile orders make up about half of all sales at each of the major pizza chains, with Domino's, Pizza Hut and Papa John's eager to uncover any tech that will boost that percentage just a few points. 

