Stuck at Your Desk? Give These Stretches a Try. (Infographic)

April 19, 2015 1 min read

Sitting all day isn’t good for you – and we’re not just talking about it making you stir crazy.

Being stuck at your desk doesn’t just make it hard to focus -- it can ultimately cause damage to your spine, muscles, circulation and heart. In a study published in 2012, researchers found that people who sat for 11 hours or more each day had a 40 percent higher chance of dying from any cause.

But there are ways to combat the punishing routine of taking a seat from 9 to 5. Check out this infographic of simple stretches, embedded below, compiled by employee engagement platform OfficeVibe.

