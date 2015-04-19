My Queue

Personal Health

Stuck at Your Desk? Give These Stretches a Try. (Infographic)

Stuck at Your Desk? Give These Stretches a Try. (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock | Enhanced by Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
1 min read

Sitting all day isn’t good for you – and we’re not just talking about it making you stir crazy. 

Being stuck at your desk doesn’t just make it hard to focus -- it can ultimately cause damage to your spine, muscles, circulation and heart. In a study published in 2012, researchers found that people who sat for 11 hours or more each day had a 40 percent higher chance of dying from any cause.

But there are ways to combat the punishing routine of taking a seat from 9 to 5. Check out this infographic of simple stretches, embedded below, compiled by employee engagement platform OfficeVibe.

desk stretches provided by Officevibe's employee engagement platform

Image credit: Infographic Courtesy of OfficeVibe

