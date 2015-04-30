My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ready For Anything

How to Stand Out and Be a Thought Leader

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

How many of you have huge visions for what you want to create in the world, but don’t see how to make them happen?

Perhaps you think the space you’re in is too crowded, already full of leaders, or too hard to break into.

What would make anyone notice you over all the other extremely qualified and intelligent people who have big ideas?

Today’s episode on The School of Greatness is for you.

I met Dorie Clark at an author’s dinner in NYC this winter. But it wasn’t until after meeting her that I discovered her incredible history of standing out from the crowd.

She graduated college at 18, had her masters at 20 (from Harvard), and then went to work for major political campaigns.

But despite her experience with being the unique one in her circles, she struggled to find her niche.

So she turned that struggle into her passion, and her newest book takes on that exact dilemma: How do I stand out and make my ideas heard when so many other great voices are speaking loudly?

In our conversation we cover how to create an idea that will stand out, how to get started spreading it, and how to develop into a thought leader.

Dorie shares her incredible experience and research freely and reveals how generous and kind she really is with her information and heart.

If you’re ready to get noticed and make an impact, don’t miss Episode 166 with Dorie Clark.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Learn:

  • How you sculpt yourself into the kind of person that is worth paying attention to
  • How to get started with standing out:
  • Combine disciplines from different fields – this makes possibilities present themselves
  • Question to ask yourself when looking for a standout idea:
  • Slow hunch – the process of being a few paces away from a complete idea while working it out
  • Halo effect – If you are perceived by others as being good at one thing, they will assume you are good at other (unrelated) things
  • 3 step process to building your following:
    Why we need to create more white space in our lives to let our minds wander (and how to do this)
  • Plus much more…

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

20 Leadership Quotes From the World's Most Influential Leaders

Ready For Anything

27 Quotes to Change How You Think About Problems

Ready For Anything

12 Things You Can Do Starting Today to Be a Better Leader