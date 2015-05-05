New York City

These 7 Startups Exemplify NYC's Buzzing Startup Scene

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
These 7 Startups Exemplify NYC's Buzzing Startup Scene
Image credit: Shutterstock
VIP Contributor
Journalist, Digital Media Consultant and Investor
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

New York City, although not the center of the startup universe, is one of the premier markets in the US for innovation and entrepreneurship. In 2015, Startup Genome ranked the city that doesn’t sleep as the fifth biggest startup ecosystem in the world. The number of exciting investment opportunities, entrepreneurial activity, and even cost of living all contribute to the health of a startup ecosystem, and “Silicon Alley” ranks highly.

The city has undertaken many projects over the years to help develop an even healthier entrepreneurial environment. New companies continue to be built, and the next several months hold much promise. Here are some of the top startups to watch in the Big Apple right now.

Fundera

Fundera is an online marketplace designed to help small businesses. It connects founders with top potential funding providers for their company. Pre-screened lenders assemble the highest quality funding sources and ensure that owners receive fair rates and terms on each loan granted. This idea of pre-approved loans will help save time and rejection for these owners to get their business underway as soon as possible.

Related: A Glimpse Inside NYC's Startup Scene

Cartonomy 

Cartonomy is a retail platform that allows users to make their online shopping carts shareable with other people of their choosing. This idea of "social shopping" asks buyers to focus on coordinating and fulfilling lists for coworkers, family members, friends, or themselves. One of the selling points is that people can tackle shopping as a group and create a community feel to it, all through a single shopping cart. The platform is designed for shoppers to access thousands of products from major retailers with a focus on finding the lowest prices as quickly as possible, no matter what kind of product you’re looking for.

MOGUL 

Founded by Tiffany Pham, MOGUL is a real-time information platform enabling women everywhere to connect through trending content, including articles, videos, discussions, and jobs personalized to them. Millions of women from nearly 200 countries have already become a part of the MOGUL community, empowering themselves by exchanging information and imparting knowledge with other women around the world.

MOGUL has partnered with dozens of organizations like MTV, Lean In, and TIME  to support women’s initiatives. This company has already been recognized for its success by Business Insider, Cadillac, and Harvard Business School, to name a few.

“By providing women a platform to share their voices, we are encouraging authenticity and ultimately democratizing media for women worldwide,” says Pham.

Related: Meet Some of the Most Promising New York City Startups

Electric Objects 

This company’s goal is to bring beautiful art into peoples’ homes via picture frame-like computers. These frames (called EO1) are equipped with an Android operating system and can display high-resolution digital art from the Internet. The owner, through the company’s app on their cell phone, can select the art being displayed so the frame never needs to be touched. Started as a side project, the company now partners with museums, libraries, publishers, and galleries to bring beautiful art into regular homes. Some partners, like the New York Public Library, are even designing custom collections for the EO1.

Reserve

This app acts like a digital concierge that focuses on creating better dining experiences for both restaurants and diners. It is softens the struggle of booking a restaurant months in advance. Users can enter the date and a time window they wish to make a reservation, and the app will display a list of restaurants that fit their criteria. Once an eatery is selected, Reserve will try to get a reservation. If the user’s original choice of restaurant isn’t displayed, the app lists alternative options, like bar seating or different times. The company currently has partnerships with Michelin-starred restaurants and James Beard award-winning chefs.

ClassPass 

This company is changing the way gym memberships work. Instead of paying a high monthly fee for a membership at a single gym, ClassPass is a subscription service for fitness classes. Users pay $99 a month to take classes at gyms and fitness centers around their city (New York, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco, and Los Angles). Classes can range from ballet, spin, yoga, boxing, and more. Users can’t go to the same gym more than three times in a month, but dozens of facilities are partnered with ClassPass, so there are many gyms to explore.

Glamsquad 

GlamSquad delivers trained cosmetologists and hair stylists directly to your doorstep. The company offers one-on-one consultations and a range of different looks to choose from. Appointments can be booked via their app or online. It requires contact information, choice of make-up and/or hairstyle, and a date, time, and location. The specialists will arrive at the desired location to make you over. The company is currently running out of New York and Los Angles, with plans to bring their celebrity-like treatments and services to other cities soon.

It helps that New York City is the city that doesn't sleep because startups require around-the-clock management. I'm reminded of a friend and startup founder who lives near NYU and likes to pop out of his home office at 1 a.m.. to buy a "street meat" meal or slice of pizza. Then he works until 4 a.m.. with his overseas team. Forget sleepy Silicon Valley or San Francisco (well, that may be changing, albeit slowly). There are major startup hubs around the country, and New York is a serious contender. The cost of living might be high, but with reasonable taxes and opportunities aplenty, it's no wonder so many people are calling NYC the startup Mecca.

Related: Why We Invested in AlleyNYC

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

New York City

I Went to Heidi Klum's 20th Annual Halloween Party. Here's What It's Like Inside.

New York City

Ship Built With World Trade Center Steel Docks in Manhattan for 31st Annual Fleet Week

New York City

Built for Business: Midtown Manhattan in the 1920s