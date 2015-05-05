My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Competition

T-Mobile's Latest Attack on Verizon Is a Masterful Marketing Maneuver

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
T-Mobile's Latest Attack on Verizon Is a Masterful Marketing Maneuver
Image credit: REUTERS | Eduardo Munoz
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

In a business climate where competitive urges are often shuttered behind closed doors, T-Mobile’s brash approach to dragging rivals through the mud rings with an uncanny resonance.

In its latest move as the industry’s self-proclaimed ‘Un-carrier,’ T-Mobile is taking square aim at Verizon by offering Verizon customers a free two-week trial period with a new T-Mobile smartphone in order to lure them over to its service.

T-Mobile has also completely co-opted an existing Verizon ad campaign entitled ‘Never Settle,’ and reimagined it with the hashtag #NeverSettleForVerizon -- alongside a fleet of eight video attack ads.

According to the Never Settle Trial, to be held from May 13 to May 31, Verizon customers must port their number over to a new T-Mobile phone. If they ultimately decide to switch, T-Mobile will pay up to $650 in early termination fees. If not, users simply return the phone and T-Mobile will refund any of the costs associated with reactivating. 

Related: T-Mobile Offers Businesses Promotions, Cheap Data Plans

“Verizon’s sustained, aggressive investment in network technology means we don’t have to hide from the truth behind marketing campaigns," the company told Entrepreneur in a statement. "Respected third-parties using scientific methodology assess our customers’ network experience, and tell our story for us -- most rate the Verizon network as fastest and most reliable.”

T-Mobile’s aggressive tactics are spearheaded by its CEO, the uncharacteristically candid John Legere, who recently threw down with Donald Trump in a epic Twitter battle. Legere is also prone to expletive-laden rants at T-Mobile press events, having shouted that the cell phone industry “blows,” and calling Verizon and AT&T “high and mighty duopolists that are raping you for every penny that you have.”

As the world’s fourth biggest cell phone carrier behind Verizon, AT&T and Sprint, T-Mobile may have less to lose in being so controversial. Nevertheless, the company’s position as a mouthy underdog seems to be paying off. Last quarter, T-Mobile beat revenue expectations and added 1.8 million subscribers.

Related: Donald Trump and T-Mobile CEO John Legere Hurl Insults in Twitter Feud

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Competition

How Not to Benchmark Your Way to the Bottom

Ready For Anything

Don't Be Intimidated By Giants in Your Market. Use These Strategies to Figure Out Who Your Real Competition Is.

Competition

Why FreshBooks Launched a Competitor to Itself