T-Mobile's Latest Attack on Verizon Is a Masterful Marketing Maneuver

In a business climate where competitive urges are often shuttered behind closed doors, T-Mobile’s brash approach to dragging rivals through the mud rings with an uncanny resonance.

In its latest move as the industry’s self-proclaimed ‘Un-carrier,’ T-Mobile is taking square aim at Verizon by offering Verizon customers a free two-week trial period with a new T-Mobile smartphone in order to lure them over to its service.

T-Mobile has also completely co-opted an existing Verizon ad campaign entitled ‘Never Settle,’ and reimagined it with the hashtag #NeverSettleForVerizon -- alongside a fleet of eight video attack ads.

According to the Never Settle Trial, to be held from May 13 to May 31, Verizon customers must port their number over to a new T-Mobile phone. If they ultimately decide to switch, T-Mobile will pay up to $650 in early termination fees. If not, users simply return the phone and T-Mobile will refund any of the costs associated with reactivating.

“Verizon’s sustained, aggressive investment in network technology means we don’t have to hide from the truth behind marketing campaigns," the company told Entrepreneur in a statement. "Respected third-parties using scientific methodology assess our customers’ network experience, and tell our story for us -- most rate the Verizon network as fastest and most reliable.”

T-Mobile’s aggressive tactics are spearheaded by its CEO, the uncharacteristically candid John Legere, who recently threw down with Donald Trump in a epic Twitter battle. Legere is also prone to expletive-laden rants at T-Mobile press events, having shouted that the cell phone industry “blows,” and calling Verizon and AT&T “high and mighty duopolists that are raping you for every penny that you have.”

As the world’s fourth biggest cell phone carrier behind Verizon, AT&T and Sprint, T-Mobile may have less to lose in being so controversial. Nevertheless, the company’s position as a mouthy underdog seems to be paying off. Last quarter, T-Mobile beat revenue expectations and added 1.8 million subscribers.

