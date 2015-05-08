My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Acquisitions

Yelp Might Be Exploring a Sale

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Yelp Might Be Exploring a Sale
Image credit: Yelp
2 min read
Brought to you by Reuters

Yelp Inc, the operator of consumer review website Yelp.com, is exploring a sale that could fetch more than $3.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Yelp's shares rose as much as 27.5 percent on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. The stock closed 23 percent higher at $47.01.

The San Francisco-based company is working with investment bankers and it has been in touch with potential buyers in recent weeks, the Journal reported.

Yelp, which went public in 2012, had a market value of about $2.86 billion as of Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company, whose subscriber growth has been slowing in an increasingly competitive U.S. market, has been trying to expand in other markets and diversify into restaurant bookings, event management and payments.

A deal isn't imminent, the Journal cited one of the people as saying, and it's possible Yelp will decide against a sale.

Yelp declined to comment.

Suitors could include Google Inc, Yahoo Inc and even Microsoft Corp, FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi told Reuters.

This is not the first time rumors of Yelp being a takeover target have surfaced.

Speculations of Google, Yahoo and Priceline being possible suitors have done the rounds.

CNBC's Jim Cramer said in 2013 that Apple Inc should buy Yelp at $75 per share. (cnb.cx/1AI5Sy5)

(Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar, Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Bill Rigby in Seattle; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Acquisitions

Refrigerated Protein Bar Company Perfect Snacks Acquired by a Multibillion-Dollar Food Giant

Acquisitions

The NYC Bagel Shop That Blew Up Thanks to 'Shark Tank' Just Got Acquired for $34 Million

Acquisitions

Why Prioritizing Company Culture Is the Key to a Successful Acquisition