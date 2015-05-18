My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Copyrights

Someone Stole Your Design? 3 Ways to Fight Back.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Someone Stole Your Design? 3 Ways to Fight Back.
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
Attorney and Entrepreneur
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

News outlets have been abuzz this week with the story of Oregon-based small-business owner Melissa Lay who recently discovered Target selling a top nearly identical to one of the many designs she'd been selling through her site, SandiLake.

Lay’s story is just one of millions, as countless small-business owners have had their ideas, designs and products stolen and copied. What legal recourse do these small-business owners have at their disposal? If someone has stolen your design or product, here are three ways to fight back.

Related: Patents and Copyrights: How to Play By the Rules

1. Copyright Infringement Lawsuit

While copyright law doesn’t protect “ideas” in and of themselves, copyright law does protect the “fixed expressions of ideas” (e.g. books, drawings, photos, scripts, etc.).

Once your idea is expressed in a tangible form, copyright immediately and automatically invests. So, although you aren't legally required to register your work with the Copyright Office to secure a copyright, you are legally required to register your work before filing a copyright lawsuit.

Registration is a precondition for bringing an infringement lawsuit. Once your work or design has been registered with the Copyright Office, consider filing an infringement suit against your infringer. If successful, you can recover money damages in the amount of the monetary damages to your business and brand as well as your infringer’s profits. You may also recover statutory damages (which range from $500 to $20,000 per act of infringement), court costs and attorney’s fees.

2. Temporary Restraining Order (TRO)

For some small-business owners, filing a lawsuit is cost prohibitive. So if you are looking for a less costly alternative, consider filing a motion for a temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction.

A temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction are legal vehicles that can be used to halt the production, distribution or sale of the infringing product. To obtain a temporary restraining order, your attorney would simply have to file a motion proving: 1. Your claim has a substantial likelihood of success; 2. You or your company will suffer irreparable harm if the injunction is denied; 3. The threatened injury outweighs the harm that the injunction may cause the opposing party; and 4. The injunction, if issued, will not adversely affect the public interest.

Related: 7 Biggest Myths Business Owners Believe About Using Copyrighted Material

A restraining order or injunction will give you and the infringing party an opportunity to find a resolution outside the confines of court, while preventing the infringer from continuing to make financial gains off your idea.

3. Law School Entrepreneurship Clinics

Many small-business owners simply cannot afford the costs associated with lawsuits and litigation. For truly cash-strapped entrepreneurs looking for remedies and recourse for infringement claims, consider applying for an Intellectual Property Clinic.

Several law schools throughout the country provide free legal counsel and support for entrepreneurs seeking help for acts of intellectual property infringement. Law school faculty work in conjunction with law students to assist entrepreneurs with such matters as drafting a professional “Cease and Desist Letter” to finding alternative solutions. A few of the most well-known clinics include (note that you must reside in the same state as the clinic):

  • University of Washington School of Law Entrepreneurship Clinic (elcinfo@uw.edu)
  • University of Pennsylvania Law School Entrepreneurship Legal Clinic (pkosuri@law.upenn.edu
  • University of Notre Dame Law School Intellectual Property and Entrepreneurship Clinic (ipclinic@nd.edu)
  • University of southern California Intellectual Property and Technology Law Clinic (ipt@law.usc.edu)
  • University of Connecticut School of Law Intellectual Property and Entrepreneurship Law Clinic (iplawclinic@law.uconn.edu)

Related: Employee Says She Was Fired for Refusing to Be Tracked 24/7

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Copyrights

Increase Your Marketing ROI with Free Content

Copyrights

Oracle, Google Fail to Settle Android Lawsuit Before Retrial

Copyrights

Copyright on 'Happy Birthday' Song Ruled Invalid