WATCH: The Top 26 Video Categories That Dominated YouTube's First Decade

WATCH: The Top 26 Video Categories That Dominated YouTube's First Decade
With 300 hours of video footage uploaded to YouTube every minute, the kind of content that hums across the world’s biggest video-sharing platform is as stunningly diverse as it is downright bizarre.

Who would have ever thought, for instance, that recording oneself drugged out after wisdom tooth removal would become a thing that people did, or that the ‘reaction video’ would become an entertainment category unto itself?

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of this kooky ecosphere, YouTube has put together -- what else? -- a video showcasing 26 overarching trends, one for each letter of the alphabet. From the Old Spice guy to Joanna the prancersizer to the Diet Coke and Mentos gag, it’s all right here. See for yourself below: 

