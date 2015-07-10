Sales Strategies

Why a Client's Lifetime Value Changes, Depending on the Month

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why a Client's Lifetime Value Changes, Depending on the Month
Image credit: Kevin Jairaj | USA TODAY Sports
Guest Writer
CEO of National Pen Co.
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sales 101 says that determining the lifetime value certain customers have has to do with how well you initially take care of them and how communicative you are after the fact. But one often overlooked factor has little to do with how well your product, pricing and placement measure up. Believe it or not, the lifetime value of a client can be determined as much by what month they actually become a patron.

Related: Here Is the Equation for Increasing Your Sales Team's Success

Consider our company, National Pen Company, which sells a great deal of specialty-marketing products year round. Certain clients tend to purchase goods at specific times of the year: Accounting firms, for example, buy in the summer when tax season is over and before end-of-year financial reports need to be generated for their clients.

We capture and fulfill their orders and typically see them again the following year. But what if we were able to entice these same firms to send out holiday merchandise, such as specialty cards or calendars branded with their logo, to send to clients? This could be done around September or October, so they could stay top of mind with their own customers and prospects at a time of year when their rivals typically don’t.

Related: How to Disrupt Your Sales Funnel for Better Results

This would mean we would not only capture sales earlier in the cycle than normal, but have the potential to significantly enhance the lifetime value of that accounting firm that that would now be buying items twice a year instead of just annually.

The concept sounds simple, but it isn’t followed as frequently as you’d think. That’s because most companies get caught up in the factor of the cost-per-customer acquisition that may be higher "off season." Going back to the accounting firm example, a company like ours will spend the same amount of marketing dollars going after this business line in the fall as we do during tax season, but garner fewer customers for our efforts -- since some prospects won’t adjust their marketing expenditures.

This raises the costs to obtain new clients and thus turns off a lot of interest. However, that’s not the proper math to use, because it fails to take into account the long-term benefits.

Put another way: If an accounting firm customer that our company secures in September or October costs us, say, $10 to obtain, when it would cost only $5 during the normal sales period, the initial conclusion is that the effort is not worth it.

But the exact opposite is true: While the cost to acquire that customer in September is double the normal cost, our company then generates twice as much revenue each year, and likely for a longer period of time during the year than before.

All this is to say that when you look at prospective new client opportunities, generating revenue during months or weeks traditionally thought of as off season may not generate the same short-term level income, but the lifetime value is what matters.

So, be sure to look at that metric first before you decide not to raise your new customer-acquisition costs.

Related: 7 Reasons Why Your Sales Training May Fail

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Sales Strategies

9 Successful Business Leaders Reveal Their Top Tips for Selling Anything to Anyone

Sales Strategies

The 10-Step Checklist of Making a Sale

Sales Strategies

These Online Courses Can Help You to 'Always Be Closing'