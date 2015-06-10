My Queue

Negotiating

This Dapper Young Entrepreneur Just Schooled Mike Rowe on How to Negotiate

This Dapper Young Entrepreneur Just Schooled Mike Rowe on How to Negotiate
Image credit: Mike Rowe | Facebook
2 min read

Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe is a negotiation pro. But he recently met a worthy opponent: a pint-sized entrepreneur named Alexander who runs a lemonade stand.

There a few essential aspects of any negotiation: knowing your worth, calculating your costs and understanding the competition. For many entrepreneurs, these concepts can be overwhelmingly weighty when making business decisions. Alexander, however, provided a perfect model for negotiating prowess. In fact, he was such a good negotiator that Rowe took to Facebook to share the details of their interaction.

Related: This Restaurant Chain Is Cutting Breakfast Hours Because of the National Egg Shortage

Check out the post below – you might learn a thing or two from the dapper lemonade-stand businessman.

 

It was a negotiation from the start. Alexander wanted to sell me a cup of fresh-squeezed lemonade for $1. I wanted to...

Posted by Mike Rowe on Tuesday, June 9, 2015

 

Related: Obama's Ex-Press Secretary Is Now Working at McDonald's

