This Dapper Young Entrepreneur Just Schooled Mike Rowe on How to Negotiate

June 10, 2015

Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe is a negotiation pro. But he recently met a worthy opponent: a pint-sized entrepreneur named Alexander who runs a lemonade stand.

There a few essential aspects of any negotiation: knowing your worth, calculating your costs and understanding the competition. For many entrepreneurs, these concepts can be overwhelmingly weighty when making business decisions. Alexander, however, provided a perfect model for negotiating prowess. In fact, he was such a good negotiator that Rowe took to Facebook to share the details of their interaction.

Check out the post below – you might learn a thing or two from the dapper lemonade-stand businessman.

It was a negotiation from the start. Alexander wanted to sell me a cup of fresh-squeezed lemonade for $1. I wanted to... Posted by Mike Rowe on Tuesday, June 9, 2015

