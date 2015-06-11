Pizza Hut's Latest Mashup: Hot-Dog Pizza Crust

June 11, 2015 2 min read

Last month, Carl's Jr. put hot dogs on a burger. Now, Pizza Hut is putting them on a pizza crust.

The pizza chain is now selling a pizza with a crust made of mini hot dogs, pigs-in-a-blanket style. The new pizza will roll out June 18, and be served with French's mustard for dipping. The company says that the mashup pizza will be on the menu as long as supplies last.

Pizza Hut has actually been selling variations on pizzas with hot dog crusts internationally for about eight years now, with different versions in South Korea, the U.K and Canada.

The pizza chain is known for unconventional combinations, from Doritos Crunchy Crust Pizza in Australia to U.S. menu mainstay Sweet Sriracha Dynamite. However, the bold flavors haven't been helping the chain as much as executives hoped following the menu makeover last November. Sales have failed to increase since the overhaul, with the company's biggest franchisee complaining in March that new offerings had not attracted the coveted millennial market, perhaps due to lack of awareness.

