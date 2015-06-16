My Queue

Minecraft

Watch Microsoft's Eye-Popping Hololens Demo Using Minecraft

Watch Microsoft's Eye-Popping Hololens Demo Using Minecraft
Image credit: Hololens | Twitter
Former West Coast Editor
1 min read

Ever fantasize about playing Minecraft in 3-D, anywhere you want? On the hood of a car? On the palm of your hand? On an undulating pool of liquid?  

With a Microsoft Hololens strapped to your face, you could, as evidenced in a mind-blowing demo of the heads-up display at the E3 video-game conference this week. Feast your eyes on what we’re talking about for yourself at the 2:25 mark in the incredible video below. You’ve never seen Notch’s pixelated brainchild like this before:

Related: Lego Has Finally Created a Minecraft Competitor

Minecraft is all about building and breaking down barriers, then building them again, however you want. Thanks to the insane virtual reality and hologram genius behind the Hololens, you’ll soon be able to create block-filled simulated worlds wherever you want, too.

Pretty rad, right? Kudos to Microsoft for thinking way, way, waaaay out of the sandbox. Build on. The future looks bright.

Related: How Microsoft's Hololens Could Boost the Race to Colonize Mars

