Leadership Qualities

7 Leadership Qualities of a True Champion

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of LaSalle Network
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jonathan Toews, captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, has led the team to their third Stanley Cup in six years. He is the third youngest captain in franchise history, being named in 2008 at the age of 20. How did he do it?

1. He cares about others.

After winning the Cup, Toews was thanking security outside of the United Center into the early hours of the morning. His teammates share that he is constantly calling to make sure they are doing okay when going through personal struggles. Toews proves that good leaders don’t stop leading when the game is over. He’s committed to the team and cares about every facet of their lives.   

2. He’s gained respect.

Toews was the youngest captain  in Blackhawks history, being just 20 when he named to lead hockey veterans such as Duncan Keith, Patrick Sharp and Marian Hossa, all five to 10 years his senior. Toews let his skills and actions speak for themselves. He earned the respect and friendship first, which in turn earned their trust.

Related: 'Why?' The Question That Changes Lives and Guides Success.

3. His passion is contagious.

Toews loves playing hockey. He believes in management, he believes in his coach and he believes in the organization. He loves the Blackhawks and he loves his teammates. He’s an easy leader to follow because he makes you excited, whether you’re a fan in the seats or a teammate on the ice.

If you’re a fan watching from home, in the seats at the game or a teammate on the ice, Toews’ passion is contagious.

4. He means business.

Known as “Captain Serious,” Toews is laser-focused. The best leaders are focused on the end-goal and don’t let themselves get distracted along the way. They celebrate the small wins to keep their teams motivated, but know not to get too comfortable and that there’s still work to do.

Related: 4 Steps to Getting the Best Out of Your Employees

5. He doesn’t hide.

Win or lose, Toews is always out front. Whether addressing the team or the media, Toews confronts issues head-on. Good leaders address the good, the bad and ugly. They are the source of confidence for the team when there is uncertainty. The key to effective leadership is how someone reacts under pressure and in high-stress environments. They can make effective decisions fast to create and execute on a plan. He also takes accountability and is the first to take responsibility for a loss. Good leaders take responsibility for the losses and celebrate the team for the wins.

6. He’s likable.

Toews knows how to laugh at himself, and he likes to have fun. He knows his teammates as if they were his family…and he cares about them on an equally intimate level. The team wants to listen to Toews and take direction from him. They enjoy being around him, on and off the ice.

7. He’s smart.

Many may not know this, but Toews is fluent in French, being from Winnipeg, as well as English, and he understands both intellectual challenges as well as the emotional challenges that any championship-level team faces through the course of time.

Related: 12 Things Truly Confident People Do Differently

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership Qualities

3 Traits of Effective and Inspiring Leadership

Leadership Qualities

22 Qualities That Make a Great Leader

Leadership Qualities

How Better Communication Skills Can Make You a Better Leader