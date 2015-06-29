The 10 Success Principles to Create an Abundant Life

June 29, 2015 3 min read

If you’ve never seen a Chicken Soup for the Soul book, I don’t know where you’ve been.

But did you know that the same original author of that wildly successful series (7 NYT best-sellers at the same time!) is also one of the experts interviewed in The Secret?

And did you know he coaches some of the top leaders and entrepreneurs in the world?

Actually, you might.

Today’s guest on The School of Greatness has an incredible bio and reputation and it was an honor to sit down with him for this interview.

Jack Canfield has given so much wisdom, coaching, service, and insight into the world of self-improvement, positive mindset, and success that it’s hard to imagine it without him.

His landmark book The Success Principles has been out for 10 years. But I wanted to take the opportunity to talk to him about it in person because it is one of the first books that helped turn the light on in my mind.

In our conversation, we go over a lot (and Jack references a ton of books and people I link below). But our discussion keeps coming back to the basic, core success principles his book is founded on.

Ideas like gratitude, abundance, kindness, clarity.

You know, my favorites.

If you haven’t heard Jack speak before, you’re in for a treat. He is an incredible human, speaker, thought leader, and giver.

I am so excited to bring you this Episode 143 with the legendary Jack Canfield.

