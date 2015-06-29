My Queue

Success Strategies

The 10 Success Principles to Create an Abundant Life

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
3 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

If you’ve never seen a Chicken Soup for the Soul book, I don’t know where you’ve been.

But did you know that the same original author of that wildly successful series (7 NYT best-sellers at the same time!) is also one of the experts interviewed in The Secret?

And did you know he coaches some of the top leaders and entrepreneurs in the world?

Actually, you might.

Today’s guest on The School of Greatness has an incredible bio and reputation and it was an honor to sit down with him for this interview.

Jack Canfield has given so much wisdom, coaching, service, and insight into the world of self-improvement, positive mindset, and success that it’s hard to imagine it without him.

His landmark book The Success Principles has been out for 10 years. But I wanted to take the opportunity to talk to him about it in person because it is one of the first books that helped turn the light on in my mind.

In our conversation, we go over a lot (and Jack references a ton of books and people I link below). But our discussion keeps coming back to the basic, core success principles his book is founded on.

Ideas like gratitude, abundance, kindness, clarity.

You know, my favorites.

If you haven’t heard Jack speak before, you’re in for a treat. He is an incredible human, speaker, thought leader, and giver.

I am so excited to bring you this Episode 143 with the legendary Jack Canfield.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

In This Episode, You Will Learn:

  • How The Success Principles takes the inspiration from Chicken Soup books and shows you HOW
  • That kids in China learn English in schools by reading Chicken Soup books
  • His tips for networking at events if you’re shy (stand by the door and act like it’s your party)
  • How to visualize positive outcomes instead of negative ones to overcome fear
  • Why he volunteered to be a chauffeur for someone he wanted to learn from
  • The Steps of Forgiveness
  • How negative self-talk affects our brains (science on this!)
  • What uncommon appreciation is – verbally appreciate someone five times a day
  • How to go on a “rampage of appreciation”
  • What to look for when making an investment (go where there is a line of people waiting)
  • How he manages his emails (so he only gets a few a day) – answer your emails in one block at a time
  • The daily review: at the end of your day, ask yourself how you could have improved on your day in relation to your goals and then visualize those changes
  • Plus much more…

