Your Hoverboard Future is Closer Than You Think (VIDEO)

June 24, 2015 1 min read

Thanks to Back to the Future, when imagining a vision of the future, hoverboards are usually involved as the go-to mode of getting around. While this fantastical technology has been the subject of hoaxes and unsurprising tangible crowdfunding success, a big-name company wants in on the action.

Lexus just launched a high-tech prototype called Slide. In a brief video with the tag line “there is no such thing as impossible,” the luxury car manufacturer unveiled a skateboard shaped hoverboard branded with the Lexus “L” logo.

According to the Lexus site, the hoverboard is powered by “liquid nitrogen fueled superconductors and permanent magnets” that work together to create “magnetic levitation,” and the board itself is made out of bamboo wood.

The project is a part of the company’s “Amazing in Motion“ series. Since 2013, three other high concept videos marrying design and tech have been released, including another project called Swarm, which featured a big group of adorable drones.

