Google Starts Road Tests of New Self-Driving Car Prototypes

June 25, 2015 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Reuters



Google Inc said it had started testing the latest prototypes of its self-driving cars on Mountain View, California roads, with safety drivers aboard.

The prototypes will join Google's Lexus cars, which use the same self-driving software, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.

Google's self-driving Lexus RX450h sport utility vehicles have been in operation for several years.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)