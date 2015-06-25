My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Self-Driving Cars

Google Starts Road Tests of New Self-Driving Car Prototypes

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google Starts Road Tests of New Self-Driving Car Prototypes
Image credit: Google
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Google Inc said it had started testing the latest prototypes of its self-driving cars on Mountain View, California roads, with safety drivers aboard.

The prototypes will join Google's Lexus cars, which use the same self-driving software, the company said in a blog post on Thursday. 

Google's self-driving Lexus RX450h sport utility vehicles have been in operation for several years.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Self-Driving Cars

Waymo Gets First Permit to Test Fully Driverless Cars in California

Self-Driving Cars

Apple Now Has More Than 50 Self-Driving Cars on the Road

Self-Driving Cars

Police Release Footage From Fatal Uber Self-Driving Car Crash