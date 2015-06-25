Google Starts Road Tests of New Self-Driving Car Prototypes
Google Inc said it had started testing the latest prototypes of its self-driving cars on Mountain View, California roads, with safety drivers aboard.
The prototypes will join Google's Lexus cars, which use the same self-driving software, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.
Google's self-driving Lexus RX450h sport utility vehicles have been in operation for several years.
