Square Is Rolling Out a Payroll Product

June 30, 2015 1 min read

Small-business owners who use Square software to process payments can now also use that same dashboard to pay their employees.

Square Payroll, unveiled today, is only available for California entrepreneurs so far, but the San Francisco-based tech company says it will be expanding the service to other states “soon.”

The new software is geared toward the small-business owner who pays staff by the hour, though it can also be used for salaried staff. The system automatically imports employee hours from the register and sends payments when hours are approved. Business owners can also add commission or bonus payments for each employee and manage federal and state payroll tax payments, witholdings and filings.

Related: Square Raises More Money to Make Small-Business Loans

Square Payroll costs $20 per month, plus $5 for each employee paid that month.

The move positions Square to compete with big players such as Intuit and ADP.

To see more about how the software works, have a look at the video below:

Related: Square Makes Its Register Software Free Worldwide