Small Business Heroes

The No. 1 Marketing Strategy Businesses Need to Be Using

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The No. 1 Marketing Strategy Businesses Need to Be Using
Image credit: Matt Plays
HubSpot co-founder Brian Halligan, right, with co-founder Dharmesh Shah.
Contributor
Marketing Master - Author - Blogger - Dad
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Q: What is the number-one marketing strategy when you sell consulting services to a small audience?
Josh Fuhr
Grand Rapids, Mich.

A: Really good marketing begins and ends with your customer. Your customer.

So to answer the question directly, the number-one marketing strategy when you sell consulting services (or any product or service for that matter) to a small audience (or any audience) is to get to know the needs and wants of your customer.

To really know how to sell to your customers, you have to analyze them beyond just what’s on the surface. You need to fully understand them on two dimensions: their needs and wants.

Related: To Stand Out From the Competition, You Need to Offer Distinct Emotional Benefits

Their needs

Get to know what your customers truly need from your consulting services. Find out how they go about their work and what you can functionally do to help make it more productive.

Look at your work through the lens of their challenges, not from your point of view. You will then engage them more deeply, because they will know you are on their side to fulfill their needs, not your own. They will know you understand their work, and can help them to do it better.

Don’t “sell” them. Instead, understand them to help them.

Related: Use These 8 Lesser-Known Marketing Tools to Help Spread the Word

Their wants

When you just address your customers' needs, you run into a bit of a problem: Your competitors are doing the same thing.

This is why you have to know your customers even better than the others do. You need to go beyond just their needs by understanding their wants as well.  

By doing so, you will reach a much more emotional level with them (far beyond what your competition does). Fulfilling their wants will help you to build an emotional connection that far surpasses the functions of their jobs and goes much deeper into a more meaningful relationship with them.

What are your customers really trying to accomplish? Fame? Thought leadership in their industry? A raise so that they can buy a beach house in the Caribbean?

Get to know what motivates them in their lives and help them to achieve that. Trust me, you will sell more services to them than any other consultant -- and you’ll build a deep relationship that will go beyond the ups and downs of the annual business cycle.

In fact, you won’t have to “sell” at all, which should be your number-one marketing strategy.

Related: The 5 Pillars of a Successful Personal Brand

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ask the Expert

What to Consider When Deciding Between Forming a Sole Proprietorship or LLC

Ask the Expert

Before You Form an S Corp, Consider These Points

Ask the Expert

The 5 Slides You Must Have In Your Pitch Deck