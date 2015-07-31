The 11 Most Frequently Photographed Cups of Coffee on Instagram (Infographic)

July 31, 2015 1 min read

If a cup of coffee is brewed in a café and no one is around to Instagram it, did it ever really exist?

Coffee shots on Instagram have become a staple for aspiring hipsters the world over. But what kinds of cups generate the most social traction? UK coffee vending machine supplier Express Vending has compiled a list of the most popular blends.

While coffee orders have been hashtagged over 10 million times, the trusty latte takes the cake by a landslide with 2.9 million uploads, followed by cappuccino at 1.6 million uploads.

Not a coffee drinker? Unfortunately, when it comes to social media sway, tea tends to be a rather lukewarm proposition, boasting a mere 14.8 million shares compared to coffee’s 39.1 million shares.

For more stats -- including how, precisely, to make Americanos, Macchiatos and Flat Whites -- check out the infographic below.

