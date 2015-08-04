Social Media

You Can Now Schedule Instagram Posts Through Hootsuite -- But There's a Catch

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
You Can Now Schedule Instagram Posts Through Hootsuite -- But There's a Catch
Image credit: 2nix Studio | Shutterstock.com
Social Media Editor at Entrepreneur.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Brand managers, rejoice! Starting tomorrow on August 5, all Hootsuite users can post and schedule Instagram through the social-media management tool. While standalone apps such as Latergramme and ScheduGram already schedule Instagram posts, Hootsuite manages all the major social platforms in one dashboard or app, making it a more efficient option for those who post across multiple networks.

Being able to schedule Instagram posts through Hootsuite also means being able to type your photo captions on a normal keyboard instead of the tiny keyboard on your smartphone. But don’t ditch that phone quite yet. While you can get your posts ready through either the Hootsuite app or dashboard, you still need your phone handy to actually publish. According to an Instagram spokesperson, when your post is ready to be sent out, you will receive a push notification from the Hootsuite app directing you to the Notification Center. You then tap the post, which will open in the Instagram app to publish.

While this may not be as seamless as one might hope, it does streamline the process somewhat. And with a human touch needed to publish, this should (hopefully) prevent brands from sending out too much.

Image credit: Hootsuite

Related: Keep Up on Social Media With These 5 Tools for Savvy Businesses

Follow Entrepreneur on Instagram for engaging visual stories.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Media

5 Rising Social Media Platforms to Watch

Social Media

3 Reasons to Pay Attention to Niche Social Networks

Social Media

How Eroding Trust in Social Media Might Affect Ad Revenue