You Can Now Schedule Instagram Posts Through Hootsuite -- But There's a Catch

August 4, 2015 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Brand managers, rejoice! Starting tomorrow on August 5, all Hootsuite users can post and schedule Instagram through the social-media management tool. While standalone apps such as Latergramme and ScheduGram already schedule Instagram posts, Hootsuite manages all the major social platforms in one dashboard or app, making it a more efficient option for those who post across multiple networks.

Being able to schedule Instagram posts through Hootsuite also means being able to type your photo captions on a normal keyboard instead of the tiny keyboard on your smartphone. But don’t ditch that phone quite yet. While you can get your posts ready through either the Hootsuite app or dashboard, you still need your phone handy to actually publish. According to an Instagram spokesperson, when your post is ready to be sent out, you will receive a push notification from the Hootsuite app directing you to the Notification Center. You then tap the post, which will open in the Instagram app to publish.

While this may not be as seamless as one might hope, it does streamline the process somewhat. And with a human touch needed to publish, this should (hopefully) prevent brands from sending out too much.

Image credit: Hootsuite

Related: Keep Up on Social Media With These 5 Tools for Savvy Businesses

Follow Entrepreneur on Instagram for engaging visual stories.