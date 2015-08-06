Apple Music

Apple Music Attracts 11 Million Customers During Trial Period

Image credit: Apple
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Apple Inc's new music streaming service has attracted more than 11 million members during its free trial period, the company said Thursday.

Apple Music rolled out a three-month free trial period on June 30. Nearly 2 million trial members opted for its family plan, which will cost $14.99 a month for up to six family members, the company said.

Apple also said its App Store saw the largest-ever number of customers in July, yielding $1.7 billion in transactions.

Apple set a high water mark for App Store customers in China in July.

It said it has now paid developers almost $33 billion.

(Reporting by Julia Love in San Francisco; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

