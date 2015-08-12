Ellen Pao

Ellen Pao Appeals Order to Pay Kleiner Perkins $276,000

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Former venture capitalist Ellen Pao is not giving up her fight against former employer investment firm Kleiner Perkins, which she sued over allegations of sexism and gender discrimination.

Though she ultimately lost the case after a five-week trial, Pao is appealing the judge’s decision that she should pay roughly $276,000 of Kleiner’s legal fees, according to a document filed in San Francisco Superior Court on Monday. In mid-June, Judge Harold Kahn awarded the venture capital firm part of the original costs it sought of nearly $1 million, arguing that along with lack of justification on Kleiner’s part for some of the costs, the total sum would be much more financially burdensome to Pao than to Kleiner.

In 2012, after seven years at the firm, Pao filed a lawsuit in which she claimed her then-employer had denied her promotions because of her gender, ignored her complaints of discrimination, and ultimately fired her for complaining and filing a lawsuit. After a lengthy trial in the spring of 2015, Pao lost the case on all counts, though she sparked a national conversation around diversity in Silicon Valley. Kleiner has offered to drop its request for legal fees if she agrees to not appeal the case while Pao has said she will wave her appeal in exchange for $2.7 million, according to legal filings.

At the time, Pao was the interim CEO of online news aggregator and forum Reddit, though she recently resigned for reasons unrelated to the case.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ellen Pao

Ellen Pao Appeals Order to Pay Kleiner Perkins $276,000

Women in Tech

High-Profile Women in Tech Push Diversity With Project Include

Leadership

Ellen Pao's Tenure at Reddit May Be Over, But the Drama Isn't