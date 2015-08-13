Tinder

Sean Rad Takes Another Swipe as Tinder CEO

Image credit: Sean Rad | Facebook
Tinder has swiped left on its latest CEO, replacing Chris Payne with co-founder Sean Rad.

For those keeping score, Rad had been CEO until this March, before he was replaced. 

According to a report in Re/Code, Payne, who had executive roles with eBay, Amazon and Microsoft, wasn't deemed a good "fit" for Tinder, the dating site partially owned by IAC.

Greg Blatt, an IAC executive, will become executive chairman of Tinder, according to Re/code.

Rad's return was surprising, given that, when he stepped down in March, it was widely seen as a move by IAC to bring in someone the company had more faith in to navigate Tinder. When Payne was hired, Rad stayed on in a president role, though he said he "strongly disagreed" with the demotion.

Rad's tenure was not without controversy. Tinder had to settle a sexual-harassment lawsuit involving Rad and co-founder Justin Mateen, who served as chief marketing officer. Another, co-founder, Whitney Wolfe, had accused both executives of harassing her. Wolfe is now CEO of rival dating app Bumble.

The change comes a day after Tinder bizarrely started a Twitter storm over a Vanity Fair article that linked the app with a rise in what it termed to be a culture of loose relationships and hookups. Tinder, in the sobriety of a new day, apologized for the rant.

Related: Tinder Regrets Its Drunk-Tweeting Response to Vanity Fair's 'Hook-Up' Article

