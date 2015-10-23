Marketing

10 Tips Marketers Can Learn From the Travel Industry

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
10 Tips Marketers Can Learn From the Travel Industry
Image credit: Ryan McGuire | GRATISOGRAPHY
Contributor
Entrepreneur, marketer and writer.
5 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Marketing destination travel has become increasingly difficult in recent years. In the past, hospitality brands regularly advertised in newspapers and magazines and on television, hoping to reach maybe one in a million.

Related: How One Entrepreneur Grew a Global Business From Her Facebook Friends

But recent trends have encouraged travel businesses to pursue more personalized marketing methods. Smart destination-travel providers now leverage loyalty programs, customized experiences and technology to drive additional bookings, return visits and sales. 

To build a successful business, here are 10 things marketers can learn from some of those popular travel brands.

1. Recognize the phenomenon of the 'invisible guest.'

Many travelers want the option to move their arrangements entirely to online, from booking to check-out, and everything in between. Of all travel arrangements, 57 percent are booked online; plus, 65 percent of same-day hotel reservations are made via smartphone. That scenario is ideal for travel customers who seek to enjoy their vacations, yet want to eliminate unnecessary face-to-face contact with agents or booking representatives. A majority of shoppers -- in any industry -- prefer the do-it-yourself approach to purchasing.

2. Offer loyalty products.

Hilton Honors has created an app for those enrolled in its Honors loyalty program, allowing guests the option to choose their own room when booking. The Hilton Honors loyalty program also awards guests a free fifth night during a five-night hotel stay. Customers appreciate the perks and benefits that come along with loyalty programs, and are more likely to stick with a hotel brand that provides them.

3. Invest in the right software.

The right software system can make managing your bookings, accounting, administrative issues and even your marketing much simpler and more streamlined. If you want to keep your records in order and ensure that guests are satisfied with an easy process every time, implement "vacation rental" software.

StreamlineVRS or ResNavigator are two solutions that feature robust functions and productivity tools. Every industry now has a smorgasbord of technology providers offering apps and programs to help you process information or service customers more intelligently. Take advantage of these tools. 

Related: The Digital Influencer: Travel Junkie Diary Founder Michelle Karam

4. Keep your standards of cleanliness high.

All hotel guests are going to desire -- and expect -- a clean space. If you lack the manpower to go it alone, hire a cleaning service to help. Dusting, vacuuming, linen changes, scrubbed bathrooms and more are all essential to guest satisfaction. Non-travel related businesses, too, should focus on keeping the user experience free of clutter. If your firm is short on existing resources, outsource part of the workload.

5. Offer something unique.

Maybe it is a piece of homemade fudge you offer on a guest's pillow most evenings; that two-minute walk you describe, where guests can take in breathtaking views of a nearby lake; or even your "famous frittata" that helps start the day: Whatever you offer, make it unique. When you have something that's one of a kind that guests love and can’t find anywhere else, they will want to come back over and over again.

6. Charge a fair price.

Finding a price that is both competitive enough to attract guests and lucrative enough to drive profits can be challenging. If you are not sure how to reasonably price your product or service, conduct market research to see what local competitors are charging and understand what the going rate is for similar services in other markets.

7. Add a romantic touch.

For couples in love, a romantic destination usually tops their list for vacation hot spots. Add a romantic touch to your lodgings by offering a honeymoon or anniversary suite or a special-occasion dinner or package that includes excursions. You can also boost the romantic ambiance by adding twinkling lights to outdoor spaces and candles and champagne in guestrooms. Regardless of the industry you operate in, or the type of customer you serve, invest in details that will "wow" your users.

8. Be exclusive.

Travelers want to be part of an exclusive crowd. So, it is a good idea to wrap amenities and features in a package that screams “VIP.” This strategy works especially well when used in conjunction with a guest perks plan. For example, making an exception to a special members-only rate can earn you a customer’s lifetime loyalty

9. Think local.

Travelers do not like the label of “tourist,” and many would rather get to know a destination, as opposed to hitting all of the overhyped attractions. Offer advice on what is popular with residents and create seamless opportunities for customers to experience them. They will enjoy exploring the hidden spots you tell them about, participating in local activities and eating traditional cuisine. Marketers outside of the travel industry, similarly, should personalize experiences for customers living in or traveling to local markets.

10. Keep things spontaneous.

Research shows that in the United Kingdom, 19 percent of travelers book their flight and lodgings the same day as travel, and that 59 percent are booking the same week as travel. It used to be that travelers booked well in advance to get the best deals. Now, travelers are more spontaneous and demand last-minute pricing. Cater to these impulsive shoppers by offering specials and promotions they can use right away.

All sorts of non-travel brands can mimic this tactic, by bundling products and services before checkout to increase their own customer average order values, too.

Related: The Young Founder Behind a $100 Million Luxury Travel Business

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

What Happens When You Fake Authenticity

Marketing

6 Technologies That Will Reshape Marketing In The Next Decade

Marketing

Marketing Is Still an Art (and a Science)