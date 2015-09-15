How to Create a Productive Workplace (Infographic)

September 15, 2015 1 min read

As a business owner, it is in your best interest to have happy, comfortable, productive employees. Satisfied employees do better work -- and more of it -- than their cranky, frustrated counterparts. And that’s good for your bottom line.

So what do your employees need to do their best work?

Every individual is different, but there are some guideposts to keep in mind as you set up your workplace. For instance, try to structure desks so that they face a view of the outside, as that has been shown to increase productivity, according to the infographic below, generated by cloud accounting software provider Intuit. Also, take a look at your technology: Is it up to date? Could you be investing in better products? Don’t skimp where it counts.

For more tips and insights into what makes for a productive team, have a look at the infographic below.

