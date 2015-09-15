Innovation Now Presented by

How to Create a Productive Workplace (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to Create a Productive Workplace (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
1 min read
Presented by

As a business owner, it is in your best interest to have happy, comfortable, productive employees. Satisfied employees do better work -- and more of it -- than their cranky, frustrated counterparts. And that’s good for your bottom line.

So what do your employees need to do their best work?

Every individual is different, but there are some guideposts to keep in mind as you set up your workplace. For instance, try to structure desks so that they face a view of the outside, as that has been shown to increase productivity, according to the infographic below, generated by cloud accounting software provider Intuit. Also, take a look at your technology: Is it up to date? Could you be investing in better products? Don’t skimp where it counts.

Related: Feeling Overwhelmed? Here's How These Entrepreneurs Stay Productive.

For more tips and insights into what makes for a productive team, have a look at the infographic below.

Click to Enlarge

Enviroment for Success (Infographic)

Related: Unhappy Workers Cost the U.S. Up to $550 Billion a Year (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

Infographics

4 High-Growth Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2019 (Infographic)

Infographics

Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)