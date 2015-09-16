Your Brand Is Not Too Good For That

September 16, 2015 2 min read

Before you read any further, please take a moment to remind yourself, Mr./Ms. Small Business Owner, that you are not Apple. You are not Louis Vuitton. You are not Tiffany.

OK, now that we got that out of the way, I am going to tell you something that you need to hear. It may sting a little but it's true.

Your brand is too good for no one.

Trust me, I needed to hear these words at one point too. I've been where you've been. I get it. You're the hot new brand in your industry. Your social media posts are cool. You're the Warby Parker of...whatever the hell it is you do.

And because of all that, you would never, EVER sell on Amazon or at some discount department store, right?

Wrong.

Gone are the days of "Our brand is too good for that." If you're in business to make money, then go make some money.

Most new businesses don't have the luxury (or cash) to build a 10-year branding campaign that sets them apart from everyone else. And there's a good chance that, even if you do, your product is not better than everyone else’s.

Besides, customers also don’t consider themselves too good for any store or website. These days, everyone shops everywhere. Wealthy people often shop at Target and they browse Amazon looking for the best deals. So why would you miss an opportunity to put your brand in front of them?

It’s time to look yourself in the mirror and realize that you're an entrepreneur, you're a small business and you need to stop talking about whom you aspire to be. Instead, recognize who you really are, accept it and then go out there and start hustling your brand.

Because no one’s too good to make money.

