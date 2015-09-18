Patience

It Took This Man 6 Months and $1,500 to Make a Chicken Sandwich From Scratch (VIDEO)

What does it feel like to build a business from scratch? Conceiving and compiling disparate ingredients -- from naming to financing to hiring to marketing and beyond -- can be as profoundly rewarding as it is painstakingly laborious.

Just ask Andy George, host of the YouTube show “How to Make Everything,” which aims to reveal manufacturing processes in various industries that are often taken for granted. In a viral video, George details his quest to make a chicken sandwich completely from scratch -- an endeavor that took him six months and $1,500 to realize. 

As part of the mission, George grew his own garden, made his own salt from ocean water, concocted homemade cheese from a cow he personally milked, harvested his own wheat for bread and even slaughtered a chicken.

Related: 7 Essentials for Making $1 Million From Scratch

Was it all worth it? “It’s not bad,” George shrugs after finally tasting his creation -- before burying his head in his hands and dissolving into rueful giggles. As any road-tested entrepreneur might tell you, it’s about the journey, not the destination. “It tastes like a corkboard dipped in lemon juice,” deadpans one of his friends.

See the process in all its glory right here:

Related: McDonald's Just Launched a Burger Made of Ground Chicken

