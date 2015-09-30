Franchise Players

Remaining Hands On While Growing My Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Remaining Hands On While Growing My Business
Image credit: Lee Kastberg
Lee Kastberg
Reporter
3 min read

Franchise Players is Entrepreneur's Q&A interview column that puts the spotlight on franchisees. If you're a franchisee with advice and tips to share, email franchiseplayers@entrepreneur.com.

Before becoming a franchisee, Lee Kastberg worked for Habitat for Humanity for about 10 years, helping families in need find affordable housing. His interest in housing took a turn when he decided to explore home inspection. Pillar To Post Home Inspectors provided the perfect roadmap for Kastberg to find entrepreneurial success. Here is what he has learned.

Name: Lee Kastberg

Franchise owned: Pillar To Post Home Inspectors in Denver, Colo.  

Related: This Franchisee's New Business Has 'Refinished' and Refurbished His Lengthy Construction Career

How long have you owned a franchise?

Since Spring 2011.

Why franchising?  

Early in my research, I met with some independent home inspectors and was more impressed by the professionalism of the Pillar to Post franchisees. The speed at which my business grew exceeded my expectations, and I would say that was in part due to the road map that was provided by the franchise.

What were you doing before you became a franchise owner?

I worked for Habitat for Humanity for about 10 years, partnering with families in need and community volunteers to build affordable housing. I was interested in starting my own business with the goal of being able to support a family on a single income. I saw a home inspection and was interested in learning the business. I met with the other Denver franchisee in early 2011 and was in training by March/April of that year.

Why did you choose this particular franchise? 

It was really due to the local franchise owners that I met. I knew that support was close by when I needed it. I didn’t even research other home inspection franchises, as I was that confident in Pillar to Post.

How much would you estimate you spent before you were officially open for business?

Around $30,000. Pillar to Post's website has figures that are fairly close to my own, five years ago.  

Related: Why We Opened a Different Take on the Classic Salon Franchise

Where did you get most of your advice/do most of your research? 

From the regional franchise owners and from the local real estate board.

What were the most unexpected challenges of opening your franchise?

I was doing more inspections off the bat than I originally thought and not as much marketing as I expected. I needed to find a balance between the two and know when an additional inspector was needed.

What advice do you have for individuals who want to own their own franchise?

Prepare to work a lot more than you originally anticipate. Also, being knowledgeable on your craft does not make you a natural business owner.

What’s next for you and your business?

I need to continue to learn and grow as a business owner. I would like to add additional inspectors (two currently work for me), but continue to do four to five inspections per week, personally, in order to remain hands on.

Related: Finding Joy in the Flooring Business

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchise Players

This Franchisee Started a Business That's Got Wheels on It

Franchise Players

How This Man's High School Job Evolved Into a Food-Franchise Career

Franchise Players

Father's Day at Golden Corral: A Franchisee Carries on His Dad's Tradition