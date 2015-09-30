Uber Is Having a Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Week

Uber has a short and troubled history in France. Two senior Uber executives were on trial on Wednesday in Paris on charges of "misleading commercial practices" and "complicity in the illegal exercise of the taxi profession."

Thibaud Simphal, head of the company's French operations, and Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, Uber's general manager in western Europe, appeared in the Paris Correctional Court, but managed to get their case delayed until February 2016.

The trial relates to the company's UberPOP service. Earlier this year, Francois Hollande's Socialist government passed a law effectively banning UberPOP. The service was suspended and remains unavailable.

Uber's lawyers moved quickly at the start of the trial to call the whole case into question, arguing that the government had moved quickly to bring this case to court in order to appease taxi drivers.

Earlier in the year, cab drivers held violent protests in France to demonstrate against Uber. The case will now be pushed to next year after Uber requested access to all evidence in the trial.