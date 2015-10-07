You Can Now Draw On Your Facebook Photos. Here's How.

October 7, 2015 2 min read

Attention millennials: Facebook is finally getting artsy, and it wants you to play with your pics.

In its latest attempt to be as cool as Snapchat, the social-media mammoth now allows users to doodle on photos before sharing them with friends. What’s next, news feeds littered with bulging eyes and upchucked rainbows? You never know.

Facebook rolled out the playful new capability yesterday by simply adding a basic “Doodle” option to the photo editing available on its iOS and Android apps. (Doodle is not available on Facebook’s web platform.)

To draw on your Facebook photos, launch the mobile app on your phone and upload an image. Next, select Edit from the bottom left of your uploaded photo and choose Doodle. Pick a color to sketch from the rainbow stripe that shows up on the right side of the screen. Then use your finger to doodle away. You know you want in on the fun.

The Doodle button isn’t the only Snapchat-like way Facebook has spiced up its bells and whistles in recent days. On Sept. 30, the tech giant enabled people to use short looping videos as profile images. Think Vines and GIFs, only smaller.

In related news, Facebook just announced it tweaked its News Feed feature so that it loads better and faster for users, regardless of their connection speed. The news comes as the 1.5 billion-monthly active user social network ramps ups an aggressive effort to expand its reach across the globe, particularly in developing countries. To that end, CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg confirmed on his Facebook wall that his company will launch a giant satellite into space to beam Internet access to parts of sub-Saharan Africa.

"We're going to keep working to connect the entire world -- even if that means looking beyond our planet," he said.

Also even if that means more youthful photo-customizing features, like goofy smiley-face stickers and whimsical doodles.

