Breaking Rules

What You're Afraid Will Happen If You Break the Rules Probably Won't

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Author
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You don't have to follow the rules.

Not all rules are worth following.

They often sound like commands, but they're not.

They are often overlooked -- even by those tasked with enforcing them.

Never forget the old saying: "It's better to ask forgiveness than permission."

It's true.

And let's be honest: If you're not granted forgiveness later, you'd probably never have been given permission in the first place.

So why not just go for it?

Ask that person out.

Start salsa dancing on Wednesday nights.

Finally start that business.

Whatever you're thinking of doing, just do it already.

We spend so much time worrying about the possible consequences of breaking a rule.

Hours and hours forecasting the imaginary fallout from something that hasn't even happened, and probably never will.

But once we follow through, and Doomsday never comes, somehow we forget, and we go right back to our default.

Fear.

Spoiler alert -- everything turns out OK in the end.

Thinking about breaking a rule is always much scarier than actually breaking it.

Ninety-nine percent of the time, the consequence for breaking a rule is someone being "upset" with you, or something not working quite the way you intended it to.

Not death.

Not prison.

Not bankruptcy, destitution or any type of irreparable harm.

At worst, someone might be a little "miffed" with you.

Or perhaps someone will tell you "no."

Literally, that's it.

Can you handle someone being "miffed"?

Would that ruin your entire day?

When someone tells you "no," are you going to break down in tears?

Something to ponder: Why is one person's "no" more powerful than your "yes"?

It's not.

Take more risks. I'm begging you.

The most powerful action you'll ever take is one that you're not 100 percent certain about.

The most powerful sentence you'll ever say is, "Let's just see what happens."

Related: The Inherent Rebellion of Entrepreneurship

Related: 6 Ridiculous Office Rules That Will Leave You Scratching Your Head

Related: 5 Business Lessons Learned Playing in a Punk Rock Band

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Innovation Now

Why It Pays to Break the Rules at Work

Breaking Rules

If It's Not Broken, Don't Fix It -- Break It

Success Stories

These 11 Entrepreneurs Broke All the Rules -- and Achieved Great Success