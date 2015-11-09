Which Country Spends the Most Online? (Infographic)

November 9, 2015 1 min read

Residents of Hong Kong are the ecommerce champions of the world. By far.

The average consumer spends $2,868 per year online shopping in Hong Kong, according to data from the German statistics firm Statista. The country next in line for the most online spending is Norway, with an average of $2,448 spent per consumer. And Israel rounds has the third most online spending per capita with $2,171 spent per year.

To be sure, online spending correlates with a country’s wealth. And only countries that are reasonably well connected to the Internet are included in this research.

In sharp contrast to the high online spending of Hong Kong, Norway and Israel, residents of the Philippines only spend an average of $38 per year online.

For a full breakdown of what residents of the 50 most digitally connected countries in the world spend per year online, have a look at the infographic below, generated by London-based business services and equipment marketplace Expert Market.

