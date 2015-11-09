Infographics

Which Country Spends the Most Online? (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Which Country Spends the Most Online? (Infographic)
Image credit: Pexels
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
1 min read

Residents of Hong Kong are the ecommerce champions of the world. By far.

The average consumer spends $2,868 per year online shopping in Hong Kong, according to data from the German statistics firm Statista. The country next in line for the most online spending is Norway, with an average of $2,448 spent per consumer. And Israel rounds has the third most online spending per capita with $2,171 spent per year.

To be sure, online spending correlates with a country’s wealth. And only countries that are reasonably well connected to the Internet are included in this research.

Related: This 29-Year Old Tailor Is Relentlessly Working to Overhaul the Menswear Fashion Industry

In sharp contrast to the high online spending of Hong Kong, Norway and Israel, residents of the Philippines only spend an average of $38 per year online.

For a full breakdown of what residents of the 50 most digitally connected countries in the world spend per year online, have a look at the infographic below, generated by London-based business services and equipment marketplace Expert Market.

Related: Website Builder Squarespace Launches New Ecommerce Tools for Business Owners

Click to Enlarge

Which Country Spends the Most Online? (Infographic)

Related: 2015 Will Likely Be Known as the Year of Mobile Commerce (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Infographics

Infographic: Here Are the 15 Most Entrepreneurial Cities in the U.S.

Infographics

Analysis: These Cities Are Home to the Highest-Income Entrepreneurs

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.